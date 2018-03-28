Las Vegas police seek man they say groped woman in restroom

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man they said groped a woman in a south valley restroom.

A woman in a stall reported hearing a man’s voice inside the women’s restroom about 10:15 p.m. Dec. 28 at a retail store near Eastern Avenue and Russell Road, a Metropolitan Police Department release said.

She left the stall, saw a man and told him that he was in the wrong restroom. He groped her, police said, before she pushed him away. He quickly exited and was spotted leaving the area in a white pickup.

Police described the man as black, between 55 and 60 years old and about 6 feet tall. Officers said he was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, gray shirt and blue jeans.

Officers encouraged anybody with information to call Metro at 702-828-3421 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

6005 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119