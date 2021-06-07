Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills

A Las Vegas man is accused of carrying out a debit card scheme to fund his role as a “sugar daddy” who promised to pay women’s bills, police said.

Noah Delponso (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested Noah Delponso, 27, Wednesday on multiple counts of using a debit card without consent. Police said in an arrest report for Delponso that a woman who briefly dated him reported to police that she noticed curious financial transactions drawn against her bank account through a Facebook payment application shortly after she cut ties with the suspect.

Police said they then traced more than $43,000 in attempted transactions to Delponso, who was attempting to draw the money from the woman’s account to pay the bills of other women, according to the report. Police said they talked with three other women who said they met Delponso online. One woman said he reached out to her and asked if she “would like to grab drinks and get to know each other,” police said.

“Delponso presented himself as a ‘sugar daddy,’ a term commonly used to define a rich older man who lavishes gifts on a young woman in return for her company or sexual favors,” police said in the arrest report. “He went on to say he likes to pay bills and take care of girls financially.”

Police said at least two of the women met with Delponso. One told police Delponso “transferred just under $30,000 total to pay her outstanding debts,” police said.

A fourth woman who declined to give police a recorded statement said Delponso “offered to pay off her car but would not provide any additional details.”

Police said when they arrested Delponso, they found a ledger with 160 names and numbers next to each name. The ledger was titled “estimated body count,” police said.

Police said Delponso has a lengthy arrest record with prior convictions for coercion and attempted use of a credit/debit card without owner’s consent. He has prior arrests in Las Vegas on suspicion of fraud using credit/debit card, violation of probation and sexual assault. Police records also indicate he is currently charged with communicating a bomb threat in a separate case.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Delponso is currently facing seven felony counts of using a debit card without consent. A charge of theft more than $25,000 has been dismissed by Clark County prosecutors. Delponso is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to learn whether prosecutors will file a criminal complaint in the case.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.