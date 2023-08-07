Las Vegas teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

A former student reported to police last summer that she was in a four-year relationship with Kaitlin Glover, from 2017 through 2021.

Kaitlin Glover (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas Valley teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Kaitlin Glover, 34, was arrested on a warrant and charged Wednesday with lewdness with a child of 14 or 15 and two counts of being a school employee engaging in sexual conduct with a pupil 16 or older.

The school where Glover worked was redacted from her Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. Attorney Marc Cook, who represents the school, wrote in a statement Monday that Glover was working at Mountain View Christian Schools while the victim was a student.

A former student reported to Metro last summer that she was in a four-year relationship with Glover, from 2017 through 2021. They spoke mostly over Snapchat, and Glover would send the child nude photographs of herself, the report stated.

Beginning in fall 2018, the girl said Glover would pick her up from school and perform sex acts, according to the report. The school is located at 301 S. Maryland Parkway and teaches pre-school through high school.

“Victim recalled sending Miss Kaitlin Glover, her teacher, two nude photographs of herself via cellular phone,” detectives wrote in the report.

The girl said she kept the relationship a secret from her family and friends.

“(She) did not tell anyone about their relationship for four years because the suspect, Kaitlin Glover, said she would kill herself if (the child) left her or she would kill herself if she told the police,” officers wrote in the report.

Glover was interviewed in July 2022 and denied the allegations, according to the arrest report. She said she was a mother figure and a mentor to the girl.

Glover was released on her own recognizance last week after she was charged, and she was ordered to have no contact with the victim. She is scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

The victim graduated in 2021, and Cook wrote that Glover has not worked at the school since the girl’s family told school officials about the allegations earlier this year.

“The School has and will continue to cooperate with the Metropolitan Police Department but they have not shared their findings with the school,” Cook wrote. “We wish the very best for the former student and hope the legal process and investigation get to the truth of this matter as expeditiously as possible.”

Las Vegas Review-Journal archives show that Glover was the softball coach for the school from 2017 through 2019. In a handbook published online by the school in 2021, she was listed as the athletics and student leadership director.

