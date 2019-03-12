Las Vegas teacher arrested on child pornography charges

Clark County School District administration building in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A Clark County School District teacher stands accused of possessing child pornography, officials said.

James Verne Russell, 49, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center Monday on charges of possessing child pornography and preparing, advertising or distributing child pornography, jail records show. His bond was set at $20,000.

Russell was hired as a teacher at Sandy Miller Elementary Magnet School of International Studies, 4851 E. Lake Mead Blvd., on Aug. 1 of last year, according to the Clark County School District. He has been assigned to home since March 5.

Sgt. Bryan Zink, spokesman for Clark County School District police, confirmed an employee was arrested but referred further comment to the Henderson Police Department, who he said was the lead agency in the investigation.

A request for comment Tuesday afternoon from Henderson police was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

