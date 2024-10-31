Former actor, alleged cult leader indicted again on sexual assault charges

For the second time, an alleged cult leader accused of preying on the Native American community and sexually assaulting women has been indicted by a Clark County grand jury.

Last month, the Nevada Supreme Court dismissed the previous indictment against 48-year-old Nathan Chasing Horse, which charged him with counts of sexual assault, lewdness, kidnapping and drug trafficking. The dismissal did not prevent prosecutors from pursuing a new case or bringing forth a new indictment against Chasing Horse.

Prosecutors then filed a new case against him on child pornography charges.

On Thursday, prosecutors announced a new indictment in a court hearing in front of District Judge Jerry Wiese. Chasing Horse is now charged with 10 counts of sexual assault with a minor, one count of first degree kidnapping of a minor, one count of open and gross lewdness, six counts of sexual assault, one count of using a minor under the age of 14 in producing pornography and two counts of possessing images depicting sexual conduct with a child.

Wiese set bail at $500,000.

Chasing Horse, who also is known for playing Smiles a Lot in the 1990 Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves,” was accused of committing crimes in the U.S. and Canada between 2012 and 2023, while running a cult called The Circle.

He was arrested in January 2023 after police raided his North Las Vegas home, where he lived with multiple women he viewed as wives.

Multiple women have told police that Chasing Horse assaulted them and filmed himself “having intercourse with them while they were conscious and unconscious,” according to a prior arrest report. He also was accused of grooming one woman, and telling her to have sex with him so that he could heal her mother’s cancer.

The Supreme Court dismissed the previous indictment after finding that prosecutors did not provide a grand jury with expert testimony about grooming, despite a jury instruction that described the term.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

