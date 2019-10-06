Las Vegas Valley therapist may have multiple sex assault victims, police say

North Las Vegas police are searching for possible additional victims of a doctor accused of sexually assaulting a person in his office, the department said Saturday.

Dr. Michel Rantissi Jr. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Michel Rantissi Jr., 46, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault and open and gross lewdness and booked into the Las Vegas City Jail, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. It received a report of the assault on Sept. 16.

Rantissi has had an active license with the Nevada Physical Therapy Board since May 2003, according to its website. He did not have any disciplinary action listed on the board’s website.

According to the Advanced Manual Therapy Institute’s website, Rantissi has practiced as an occupational and physical therapist in Las Vegas since 2003.

The Advanced Manual Therapy Institute opened in August 2005 and has offices in North Las Vegas, Summerlin and Henderson. The offices are at 6424 Losee Road, 8988 W. Cheyenne Ave. and 2625 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, the website states.

Because of the “sexual motivations behind this crime,” investigators believe the person allegedly assaulted by Rantissi may not be the only victim, the release states. Police are looking to speak with possible employees, patients and others.

Rantissi was released after posting bond Friday, court records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The Advanced Manual Therapy Institute, which is not open on weekends, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Rantissi also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday evening. He did not have a lawyer listed in court documents.

Anyone with information may contact a detective at 702-633-1769.

An earlier headline incorrectly suggested Rantissi was a medical doctor.

