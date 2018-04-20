Man arrested in fondling of student on UNLV campus

Police booked Deangelo D. Clark, 29, into Clark County Detention Center on counts of open and gross lewdness, battery and trespassing.

Deangelo D. Clark, 29 (UNLV)

UNLV police on Thursday arrested a man they said fondled a student on campus this week.

Police booked Deangelo D. Clark, 29, into Clark County Detention Center on counts of open and gross lewdness, battery and trespassing.

Campus officers identified him as a suspect in a fondling that happened about 10:10 a.m. Tuesday in a parking lot at the northwest end of campus, near Harmon Avenue and Swenson Street.

A student was walking in the lot when a man approached her from behind and fondled her, police said.

Another woman reported a fondling near campus on April 11, although she was not affiliated with the university, police said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.