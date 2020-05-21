Man, juvenile arrested after woman reports being raped at party

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and conspiracy after a woman told police she was raped by a juvenile at a party, police said.

Henry Sorto (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and conspiracy after a woman told police she was raped by a juvenile at a party, police said.

Henry Sorto, 20, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday. A Las Vegas police arrest report for Sorto indicates that a male juvenile also was arrested in the case, but it does not specify his charges.

Police wrote in the report that an investigation started May 6 when officers were called to University Medical Center to meet with the accuser. The woman told police she was at a party at a Las Vegas home the night before and had too much to drink, causing her to lie down in a bedroom.

Officers reported that the woman said she agreed to have sex with Sorto, but during sex, he got up and left the room. She told police that a short time later, someone placed a pillow over her face and started having sex with her.

The woman said she was able to look to the side and saw Sorto lying on the bed next to her, according to the arrest report. She then was able to push away the individual having sex with her and recognized him as a juvenile who was at the party.

Police said the woman fled to her home and reported the incident to her family, who took her to the hospital.

The juvenile told police he did not assault or have sex with the woman. Sorto invoked his right to an attorney and did not give a statement. His attorney, Warren Geller, could not be reached for comment early Thursday.

No criminal complaint has been filed in the case, but a status hearing is set for July 20 in Las Vegas Justice Court. Sorto is out of custody.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.