Prosecutors dismiss Las Vegas man’s rape case

Clark County prosecutors will not pursue charges against a Las Vegas man initially accused of participating in the sexual assault of a woman at a party.

(Getty Images)

Las Vegas police arrested Henry Sorto, 21, and an unidentified juvenile in May after the woman told police she was assaulted at a party in Las Vegas. The woman, according to an arrest report for Sorto, said she had too much to drink during the party, causing her to lie down in a bedroom.

The woman said she agreed to have sex with Sorto but that someone then placed a pillow over her head during intercourse. When she pushed the pillow away, she saw Sorto nearby and the juvenile on top of her, according to the report.

Sorto and the juvenile were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and conspiracy. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that on July 29 prosecutors informed the court that they would not pursue any criminal charges against Sorto after reviewing evidence in the case.

Defense attorney Warren Geller said the dismissal is a just decision because his client committed no crime.

“Everything that happened that night was consistent with consensual sexual activity,” Geller said. “I had several witnesses who confirmed that it was consensual activity. They had consensual sexual relations.”

Geller described Sorto as “a law-abiding citizen” and “respectful young man.”

The status of the case against the juvenile was not clear.

