Nellis commander arrested this week on suspicion of child abuse, lewdness

Lt. Col. Kevin DiFalco, 40, was relieved of his position on Thursday after his arrest.

An officer at Nellis Air Force Base faces charges of child abuse and lewdness after he was arrested by Las Vegas police this week.

Lt. Col. Kevin DiFalco, 40, the 57th operations support squadron commander, was relieved of his position on Thursday by the 57th Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman because of DiFalco’s alleged personal misconduct, according a spokesman for the base.

“DiFalco was arrested at his off-base residence Sept. 8 and is under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, in coordination with the Air Force,” a statement from Nellis read.

DiFalco posted bail and is due back in court on Oct. 11. Of the eight felony charges he faces, seven are lewdness by an adult in the presence of a minor or vulnerable person, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

