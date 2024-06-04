Man pleads guilty to raping, murdering UNLV student

Giovanni Ruiz had faced the death penalty and was set to go to trial later this month in the 2019 killing of 19-year-old Paula Davis.

Giovanni Ruiz, who originally faced the death penalty in the 2019 rape and killing of a UNLV student, is led out of court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Ruiz pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and sexual assault with a deadly weapon as part of a plea deal. Ruiz agreed to a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parol after 42 years, and is scheduled to be sentenced July 25. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Paula Davis, 19, was found fatally shot at a North Las Vegas park on Sept. 6, 2019. Her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Giovanni Ruiz, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in connection with her death. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Giovanni Ruiz, who originally faced the death penalty accused in the 2019 rape and killing of a UNLV student, appears in court with his attorney Gabriel Grasso at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A 26-year-old man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to raping and killing a UNLV student in 2019.

Giovanni Ruiz was facing the death penalty in the death of his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Paula Davis. He entered a guilty plea during a court hearing Tuesday, less than two weeks before his trial was scheduled to begin.

He agreed to a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 42 years, and to pleading guilty to first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and sexual assault with a deadly weapon. If he is ever released on parole, Ruiz will face a lifetime of supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.

“Is that your understanding of the deal?” District Judge Tierra Jones asked during Tuesday’s hearing.

Ruiz’s voice shook with emotion as he answered: “Yes, your honor.”

Jones will have the final say in the sentence, but Ruiz will be able to withdraw his guilty plea if the judge does not follow the agreement.

Ruiz has remained in custody since his arrest in 2019. He appeared in court on Tuesday wearing a blue jail uniform and a surgical mask, as he hid his face from news photographers. He appeared to cry and rub at his eyes following the hearing.

He was arrested after Davis was found shot to death in her family’s van on Sept. 6, 2019, at the Desert Horizons Park in North Las Vegas. Davis had sent Ruiz a final breakup text the same day she was found dead.

Her family told police that Ruiz was possessive and jealous, according to Ruiz’s arrest report.

Davis died of two gunshot wounds to the head. A Clark County medical examiner testified before a grand jury in 2019 that there were signs Davis was raped as she died.

Investigators found a semi-automatic handgun missing two rounds inside Ruiz’s home, along with a receipt showing the weapon was purchased two days before Davis was killed, according to police.

Davis was studying economics at UNLV, where Ruiz was a graduate accounting student.

Ruiz’s attorney, Gabriel Grasso, said there were “no winners” in the case.

“It’s the culmination of an extremely tragic episode in the lives of two families that have been, to some extent, destroyed by what happened,” Grasso said following Tuesday’s hearing.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 25.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.