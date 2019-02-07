New team forms to fight sex trafficking in Las Vegas Valley

(Getty Images)

A new team comprised of law enforcement agencies and victim advocate groups will hold a news conference Thursday morning to announce the formation of a team to combat sex trafficking in the Las Vegas Valley.

“The team will address the growing problem of both children and adults being recruited, and sometimes forced, to perform sexual acts for money in Southern Nevada,” according to a statement released by the Clark County district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office spearheaded the new multiagency program, dubbed the Southern Nevada Sex Trafficking Multidisciplinary Team, with the hopes that it will streamline efforts to identify, investigate and prosecute sex traffickers and support those who have fallen victim to the industry, the statement said.

Participating agencies will sign a formation agreement at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center, 861 N. Mojave Road, near Washington Avenue.

Before the team, agencies did not always collaborate, discuss their needs or share resources in an efficient manner, according to the statement from the district attorney’s office, which added that participating agencies hope the new team will decrease “the duplication of efforts” across the different organizations.

“The devastation of sex trafficking on both victims, who are many times children, and their families, is becoming far too prevalent in our community,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Jim Sweetin said in the statement. “In 2018 alone, our office filed charges related to sex trafficking in 70 cases. In over 40 of those cases, the victims were 18 years of age or younger.”

Among the many other agencies involved in the program are the Metropolitan, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Clark County School District, UNLV and College of Southern Nevada police departments; the FBI; the Southern Nevada Children’s Advocacy Center; Salvation Army Seeds of Hope; the Embracing Project; the Rape Crisis Center; the state attorney general’s office; and the U.S. attorney’s office.

