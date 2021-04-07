North Las Vegas police seek public’s help in online sting case

North Las Vegas police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in a case involving a local education blogger and former substitute teacher arrested last month in a sting targeting online predators.

Erik Huey (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Erik Huey, 49, was one of 14 people arrested in the March sting. In custody, Huey admitted that he had planned to pay a 15-year-old girl, who was really an undercover officer, for sex, according to his arrest report. He faces charges of luring a minor with a computer to engage in sexual conduct and engaging in solicitation of a child for prostitution, court records show.

Citing “further investigation,” North Las Vegas police on Wednesday asked anyone who may have knowledge pertinent to the case to come forward. Police also said additional interviews in the case are “pending,” according to a news release.

Huey worked as a Clark County School District substitute teacher from 2014 to 2018, according to Transparent Nevada. The Wednesday release indicated he worked at “several different high schools,” including Western High School, where he worked as a long-term substitute. His blog, Clark County School Watch, said he taught English and creative writing.

“At the time of his arrest, Huey worked at Acceleration Academy as a mentor for at-risk students (minors),” according to the release.

Anyone with information on the case may reach the North Las Vegas police detective bureau at 702-633-1773.

Erik Huey was an employee of the Las Vegas Review-Journal from December 2003 to May 2004 and from May 2010 to August 2011.