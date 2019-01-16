Report: Henderson high school teacher, student kissed on Halloween

The teacher, 27-year-old Breanna Hernandez , began communicating with the minor student in September via an app and the two first kissed at her house on Oct. 31, according to her arrest report.

Breanna Hernandez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A teacher at Basic High School in Henderson kissed a student and had him over at her house on multiple occasions, according to her arrest report.

The teacher, 27-year-old Breanna Hernandez, gave the student a ride home from school nearly every day for two weeks during the fall, the student told Clark County School District police.

They began communicating in September via an unspecified app, the report said. The two first kissed at her house on Oct. 31 and the student again visited her house on Nov. 3, he told police. The child’s age was not specified in the report, but the charges suggest he was 14 or 15 at the time.

Hernandez was released from Clark County Detention Center after posting bond, jail and court records indicate. She is facing two counts each of first-degree kidnapping, lewdness with a minor and luring a minor with a computer for a sexual act after the discovery of “inappropriate messages” between her and a student, a Clark County School District release said.

A judge had set her bail at $5,000 at a court hearing Tuesday. She was ordered to avoid contact with the child or the child’s family.

Hernandez has been assigned to home since November, when school district police began investigating the messages, the release said. She was hired by the school district in 2015.

Her attorney, Richard Tanasi, said Hernandez is on administrative leave from the school district. He argued that she is not a danger to the community. He pointed to family support and said she surrendered to authorities on Monday.

Tanasi did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Wednesday.

