Report: Teacher charged with sex crime had liquor at work

Michael Loyd (Clark County School District Police Department)

A Clark County School District teacher charged with sexual conduct with a student had liquor in his desk and admitted to drinking at work, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

A teacher told police on May 25 that she walked in on Michael Loyd and a student who was bare from the waist down, according to Loyd’s arrest report.

Loyd has been with the school district since January 2016 and was working as a special education teacher at Palo Verde High School. He told police the girl was infatuated with him but that he was married and did not touch her, according to the arrest report.

The school district could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Loyd asked to clear out his desk, and before he left, officers checked his backpack to see if he took any school property. Instead, they found an unopened Malibu rum, amphetamine and a water bottle with vodka in it.

“Loyd admitted to drinking the vodka while at work and on the campus,” according to his arrest report.

The student told police that she and Loyd touched each other while he sat on his desk.

Loyd was charged on June 1 with sexual conduct with a student 16 or older and was required to avoid the high school and all minors except his own children.

He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 11.

