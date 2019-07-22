Soccer star Ronaldo won’t face sex assault charges in Las Vegas

The Clark County district attorney’s office will not charge international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2009 in Las Vegas.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Champions League match at the Stade de Suisse in Bern, Switzerland, Dec. 12, 2018. (Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP)

The Clark County district attorney’s office announced Monday, July 22, 2019, that it would not pursue criminal charges against international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Las Vegas in 2009. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

The Clark County district attorney’s office announced Monday that it will not pursue criminal charges against international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2009 inside a penthouse suite at the Palms.

“Based upon a review of the information presented at this time, the allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” the office said in a statement.

Ronaldo has denied all accusations made against him by Kathryn Mayorga. The two had first met at a nightclub inside the Palms.

According to a lawsuit filed in September, the alleged assault happened June 13, 2009, in Ronaldo’s penthouse suite, where Mayorga said she repeatedly told Ronaldo “no” during the attack.

After, Ronaldo apologized, saying that “he was usually a gentleman,” the lawsuit stated.

In explaining the decision not to prosecute, the district attorney’s office said that Mayorga “refused to identify him or disclose where the crime occurred” at the time of the incident, and that as a result, Las Vegas police “were unable to follow investigative protocols for sexual assault cases or to conduct any meaningful investigation.”

“Without knowing the identity of the perpetrator or the location of the crime, detectives were unable to search for and impound vital forensic evidence,” according to the statement. “In addition, video evidence, showing interactions between the victim and perpetrator before and after the alleged crime, was lost.”

The criminal investigation was then closed.

Mayorga has said that she identified her attacker as a “famous soccer player” shortly after the alleged attack but refused to provide a name out of fear of public humiliation and retaliation.

By 2010, Mayorga and Ronaldo had reached an out-of-court civil settlement.

“For the next eight years, law enforcement heard nothing more from (Mayorga) regarding the crime or the perpetrator,” said the district attorney’s office on Monday.

But that out-of-court settlement also was mentioned in the September lawsuit, which stated that the private mediation was the result of Ronaldo and “his team” threatening to falsely and publicly accuse Mayorga of trying “to obtain money” from the soccer player.

In August 2018, Mayorga publicly identified Ronaldo as her attacker to police for the first time, prompting the Metropolitan Police Department to reopen its investigation after nine years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

