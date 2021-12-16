Suspect in 2 cold case sexual assaults in Las Vegas arrested in NY

A man suspected in two sexual assault cases in Las Vegas was arrested last month as he flew in back into the U.S.

Zeng Lin (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man suspected in two sexual assault cases in Las Vegas was arrested last month as he re-entered the U.S. in New York, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.

Zeng Fu Lin, 40, was taken into custody shortly after his flight from Singapore landed at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City on Nov. 28, police said.

He was extradited and booked Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of sexual assault, Las Vegas Justice Court logs show.

Lin appeared in court Thursday morning and was ordered held on a $1.5 million bail, logs show.

Should he post bond, he will be placed under high-level house arrest and not allowed to work in casinos.

The crimes he is accused of committing occurred in 2015 and 2018, police said, noting that investigators knew he lived out of the country.

Metro said cold case detectives identified Lin using DNA technology.

The case against him was filed in Las Vegas in April and an arrest warrant was issued in May, the logs show.

On Nov. 27, the Department of Homeland Security contacted Metro, telling investigators that Lin was flying in from Singapore.

He was arrested at the airport the next day, police said.

A copy of his arresting documents outlining the alleged crimes was not immediately available Thursday.

Lin’s family hired Las Vegas attorney Nicholas Wooldridge Wednesday night.

Wooldridge told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Lin denies the accusations, which he said stem from his time working at a local nightclub.

The attorney said the accusers are “looking somebody else to blame” for decisions they made, including a woman who was visiting with her boyfriend.

Lin, who was working in Singapore, did not know about the pending criminal case until he landed in the U.S., his attorney said.

“I look forward to him getting vindicated from these allegations,” Wooldridge said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.