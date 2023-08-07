Teacher accused of 4-year relationship with minor

A Las Vegas valley teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Kaitlin Glover (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas valley teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Kaitlin Glover, 34, was arrested on a warrant and charged Wednesday with lewdness with a child of 14 or 15, and two counts of being a school employee engaging in sexual conduct with a pupil 16 or older.

The school where Glover worked was redacted from her Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

A former student reported to Metro last summer that she was in a four-year relationship with Glover, from 2017 through 2021. They spoke mostly over Snapchat, and Glover would send the child nude photographs of herself, the report stated.

Beginning in fall of 2018, the girl said Glover would pick her up from school and perform sex acts, according to the report.

“Victim recalled sending Miss Kaitlin Glover, her teacher, two nude photographs of herself via cellular phone,” detectives wrote in the report.

The girl said she kept the relationship a secret from her family and friends.

“(She) did not tell anyone about their relationship for four years because the suspect, Kaitlin Glover, said she would kill herself if (the child) left her or she would kill herself if she told the police,” officers wrote in the report.

Glover was interviewed in July 2022 and denied the allegations, according to the arrest report. She said she was a mother figure and a mentor to the girl.

Glover was released on her own recognizance last week after she was charged, and she was ordered to have no contact with the victim. She is scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.