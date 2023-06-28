Teen sentenced to prison for attacking Eldorado High teacher

The former teacher made her first public statements during an emotional sentencing hearing for Jonathan Martinez Garcia, who admitted assaulting her.

A former Eldorado High School teacher attacked by her 16-year-old student last year made her first public statements Wednesday during an emotional sentencing hearing for the teenager.

Sade, who is only being identified by her first name because she is the victim of a sexual assault, said that instead of feeling angry or hurt, she has felt “absolutely nothing” since she was attacked last year in her classroom by Jonathan Martinez Garcia.

She told District Judge Kathleen Delaney that she has been “imprisoned” in her own body for the past year.

“It only makes sense that he too should be in prison for as long as possible,” she said. “This isn’t because I hate him or want any sort of suffering for him … but like I said, I just no longer feel those feelings.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal does not typically identify victims of sex crimes, but the victim in this case agreed to be identified by her first name and through photographs.

Martinez Garcia was sentenced to between 16 and 40 years in prison on Wednesday. Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of between 22 and 55 years, but the judge said the lower sentence was “striking the balance” between the seriousness of the crime and other factors in the case.

Public defender Tyler Gaston made a passionate argument to the judge that Martinez Garcia’s behavior was due to severe side effects of an asthma medication, which Gaston said caused irritability, night terrors and hallucinations. Before taking the medication, Gaston said, Martinez Garcia was a caring teenager who earned good grades in school, participated in ROTC and won a robotics award.

Martinez Garcia, who is now 17, pleaded guilty in April to attempted murder, attempted sexual assault and battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

In April 2022, Martinez Garcia walked into the teacher’s classroom and choked her with a “rope or string,” then slammed her head against the table and knocked her unconscious, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The teacher told police she asked Martinez Garcia why he was assaulting her, and he responded that he “didn’t like teachers” and was “getting revenge.”

He then choked her unconscious a second time, and when she woke up, her pants and underwear were pulled down. Martinez Garcia poured something on her and said he wanted to “set something on fire,” authorities have said. He then moved a shelf on top of her and sat on top of it.

Police have said Martinez Garcia attacked the woman when he went to her classroom to discuss his grades.

The attack was one of several incidents of school violence that politicians have decried in the past year. In March, the Eldorado High School teacher appeared with Gov. Joe Lombardo when he spoke in support of Assembly Bill 330, known as the Safer and Supportive Schools Act.

The bill, which was approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor, outlines discipline for a student who commits battery intended to cause bodily harm to a school employee.

