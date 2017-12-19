Video shows CSN professor having sex in public, report says

Surveillance video shows Las Vegas attorney and College of Southern Nevada professor Mark Peplowski having sex in public on two separate occasions earlier this year, according to police records.

Mark Peplowski (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

After receiving a tip from a Clark County Detention Center inmate in May that Peplowski had an ongoing relationship with a local prostitute, Las Vegas police began a surveillance operation, according to a police report. The inmate also alleged that Peplowski and the woman “were involved in criminal activity involving fraud/identity theft.”

On June 8, police saw Peplowski pick up a woman in his gold Toyota Highlander and have sex with her as he stood outside the vehicle in a vacant lot, the report says.

On July 19, Peplowski picked up a different woman on the 2500 block of Fremont Street after roaming an area where prostitution is known to occur, according to the police report.

The report says he took her to the same vacant lot and had sex with her as he stood outside the vehicle. Both acts were recorded on video by Metropolitan Police Department detectives.

After Peplowski had sex with the second woman, he took her through a drive-thru restaurant, dropped her off in front of a hardware store and drove to his law office on South 10th Street, according to the report.

Peplowski was arrested last week and faces two counts of open or gross lewdness. He was released on his own recognizance, and his preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 22.

He has been licensed to practice law in Nevada since 2000, according to the State Bar of Nevada website. He also is on Clark County’s panel of independently contracted justices of the peace pro tem.

Peplowski is a professor in the department of social sciences at the CSN Henderson Campus, where he has been tenured since 2006.

In June 2006, he was arrested after Las Vegas police said they saw a prostitute get into his car and leave with $50, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported at the time.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.