Woman arrested 2nd time on charges of sex trafficking children

A Las Vegas woman accused of sex trafficking children on the Las Vegas Strip in 2021 has been arrested on nearly identical charges in a new case.

Tori Magnum (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Tori Magnum, 21, was first arrested by Las Vegas police in late March when two teens told police Magnum oversaw their work as prostitutes on the Strip and downtown. Las Vegas Justice Court records show criminal charges against Magnum were ultimately dismissed in that case, with prosecutors noting at the time that they were considering pursuing a grand jury indictment in the matter though no charges were filed.

On Tuesday, Magnum was arrested again by Las Vegas police after a tip received by Clark County Child Protective Services in December contended a child under the age of 16 was working as a prostitute in Las Vegas. Police wrote in Magnum’s arrest report that the child told a detective she ran away from her Las Vegas home in October and that she met Magnum through other youths working in prostitution.

The child said pictures of her naked were posted online as part of prostitution advertisements. Then, from October to December 2021, the child said she completed at least 50 acts of prostitution on Las Vegas Boulevard or along Tropicana Avenue.

“(She) made approximately $10,000 during these prostitution dates from various illicit sex acts where she was required to give half the money ($5,000) to Magnum,” police wrote in the arrest report.

Police said they arrested Magnum after the youth picked Magnum out of a photo lineup. Police said they gathered phone and text evidence in the case using a subpoena, and they also said Magnum rented rooms at a hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard seven times from October to December.

Magnum was arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking a child under 16, first-degree kidnapping of a minor, living from the earnings of a prostitute and child abuse or neglect. She was scheduled to appear in Justice Court Monday.

