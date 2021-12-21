56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Sex Crimes

Woman sexually assaulted by ride share driver, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2021 - 3:17 pm
 
Dawed Mekonene (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Dawed Mekonene (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a woman who requested a ride share service, police said Tuesday.

Dawed Mekonene, 30, was jailed Tuesday on two counts of sexual assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of battery by strangulation, according to jail records.

A woman told police she requested a ride share service on Dec. 16 and after she fell asleep in Mekonene’s car, she said, he sexually assaulted her, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman said Mekonene drove her to her destination after the assault and she reported the attack in the early hours of Dec. 18, police wrote in the statement.

Police are asking any possible additional victims to call Metro at 702-828-3421.

Mekonene is being held without bail. His next court appearance was not yet available Tuesday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
2
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
3
Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated
Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated
4
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
5
Ex-doctor living in Las Vegas accused of threatening Mormon church
Ex-doctor living in Las Vegas accused of threatening Mormon church
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Police link dead man to 2nd cold case killing
By / RJ

Las Vegas police linked a dead man to a second cold case killing, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Raymond Spencer said in a video posted to the department’s YouTube channel on Monday.