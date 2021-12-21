Woman sexually assaulted by ride share driver, police say

A man was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a woman who requested a ride share service.

A man was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a woman who requested a ride share service, police said Tuesday.

Dawed Mekonene, 30, was jailed Tuesday on two counts of sexual assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of battery by strangulation, according to jail records.

A woman told police she requested a ride share service on Dec. 16 and after she fell asleep in Mekonene’s car, she said, he sexually assaulted her, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman said Mekonene drove her to her destination after the assault and she reported the attack in the early hours of Dec. 18, police wrote in the statement.

Police are asking any possible additional victims to call Metro at 702-828-3421.

Mekonene is being held without bail. His next court appearance was not yet available Tuesday afternoon.

