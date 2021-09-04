Sex offender accused of operating unlicensed Las Vegas clinic

A sex offender convicted of lewdness in July 2020 told police he’d been operating a medical clinic without a license since 2018, according to new court documents released Friday.

Christopher Clark (Nevada Sex Offender Registry)

A sex offender convicted of lewdness in July 2020 told police he’d been operating a medical clinic without a license since 2018, according to new court documents released Friday.

Christopher Clark, 54, was arrested Thursday and charged with acting as a medical practitioner without a license and violation of his probation, according to jail and court records.

According to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department, the investigation began when Clark’s probation officer visited him at his place of employment. Clark was operating MagnaSculpt, 4195 S. Grand Canyon Drive, Suite 106, where he told police he performed laser techniques for weight loss and lip services since 2018.

The state medical board confirmed for police that Clark did not have a license to practice medicine and no licensed professionals were on staff, according to the arrest report.

Investigators spoke to a woman who said she found the business on Groupon and received a treatment in October from Clark.

Clark pleaded guilty in March 2020 to open and gross lewdness and capturing an image of another person’s private area, according to court records.

He was registered as a level one sex offender, according to an online registry.

Clark is being held on $10,000 bail and is expected to appear in court again Tuesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.