Henderson police officer involved in Thursday shooting ID’d

The Henderson police officer involved in a shooting Thursday morning has been identified.

The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved officers in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, on Thursday, June 20, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The officer involved in a shooting Thursday morning in Henderson has been identified, according to a Henderson Police Department release.

Officer Tyler Travers has been employed with the City of Henderson Police Department since December of 2017, and is currently assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

Henderson police identified the man shot by police as 33-year-old Michael Fretheim.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Ward Drive around 9 a.m. Thursday because Fretheim reportedly pointed a gun at someone at a home in the area, police said.

Fretheim ran from police and drew a gun during the chase, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Officers said they eventually were able to contain Fretheim near the intersection of Margarita Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, where the officer-involved shooting occurred.

Fretheim has been booked on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of resisting a public officer with a firearm, one count of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and one count of obstructing a public officer.

Officer Travers has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy, police said.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Henderson in 2024.