97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Henderson police officer involved in Thursday shooting ID’d

The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved officers in the area ...
The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved officers in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, on Thursday, June 20, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved officers in the area ...
Henderson police identify man shot by officer Thursday morning
Officers fired 92 shots at man, killing him, after he raised gun
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
1 of 2 victims found shot to death earlier this month identified
Man shot, killed by police in downtown Las Vegas apartment complex
Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2024 - 9:53 am
 

The officer involved in a shooting Thursday morning in Henderson has been identified, according to a Henderson Police Department release.

Officer Tyler Travers has been employed with the City of Henderson Police Department since December of 2017, and is currently assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

Henderson police identified the man shot by police as 33-year-old Michael Fretheim.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Ward Drive around 9 a.m. Thursday because Fretheim reportedly pointed a gun at someone at a home in the area, police said.

Fretheim ran from police and drew a gun during the chase, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Officers said they eventually were able to contain Fretheim near the intersection of Margarita Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, where the officer-involved shooting occurred.

Fretheim has been booked on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of resisting a public officer with a firearm, one count of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and one count of obstructing a public officer.

Officer Travers has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy, police said.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Henderson in 2024.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Man faces more than 100 charges in Henderson shooting spree
recommend 2
Male hurt in apparent shooting in Henderson
recommend 3
Henderson officers shoot man who pulled gun during chase, police say
recommend 4
Man accused of firing 112 shots thought he was being robbed, police say
recommend 5
Henderson police identify man shot by officer Thursday morning
recommend 6
1 dead after shooting near Henderson Walmart