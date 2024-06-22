Las Vegas officers in fatal police shooting identified

The names of the officers who shot and killed a man in a downtown Las Vegas apartment complex on Thursday were released Saturday.

Officers fired 92 shots at man, killing him, after he raised gun

Police near the scene of an officer-involved shooting on 9th Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police near the scene of an officer-involved shooting on 9th Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The officers who shot and killed a man in a downtown Las Vegas apartment complex on Thursday have been identified as officers Matthew Kravetz and Andrew Buckland.

The man was shot by police after pointing a rifle at the officers in a complex in the 200 block of North Ninth Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man’s identity hadn’t yet been released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Officers responded to a call about the armed man making statements suggesting he was going to kill someone at around 1 p.m., police said.

Kravetz, 35, has been employed with the department since 2015, and Buckland, 39, has been employed since 2017, according to a statement.

Both officers are assigned to the Tourist Safety Division in the Downtown Area Command.

As the incident is being reviewed, the two officers have been placed on “routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review,” according to a statement from police.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.