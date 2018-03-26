1 dead in shooting at central Las Vegas apartment complex

Las Vegas police are investigating early Monday morning after two people were found shot in the head at a central valley apartment complex.

The pair were found about 2:30 a.m. at the Woodhaven apartments, 3650 S. Stober Blvd., near Decatur Boulevard and Twain Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said there was a domestic dispute at the apartment about 1:30 a.m. A roommate heard about the dispute and asked a friend to check on the couple.

The man died at the scene and the woman was hospitalized. The woman shot herself, but Spencer said about 4 a.m. it was too early in the investigation to know who shot the man. Police are investigating the shooting as a domestic violence incident.

“People are going through a lot of stressful times, but there’s people out there that can assist,” Spencer said, “so that it doesn’t resort to violence like this. This type of violence is uncalled for and tragic.”

3650 S. Stober Blvd., Las Vegas