1 held, 1 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas
Metro police officers were involved in a shooting about 9:10 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the west valley.
Las Vegas police officers were involved in a shooting about 9:10 a.m. Thursday in the west valley.
No officers were injured and one person was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department posted on Twitter. One person was in custody, it said.
The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of West Viking Road, near South Valley View Boulevard, police said in a news advisory.
