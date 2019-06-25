1 hurt in central Las Vegas shooting, police say

Police are investigating after someone was shot while walking near a central Las Vegas Valley intersection. Two men walked up and fired, and they escaped in a red, four-door sedan.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the central valley.

Someone called 911 about 6 p.m. to report he had been shot by two men while walking along Owens Avenue at Patricia Street, near Eastern Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen said. The caller was hospitalized with survivable injuries.

His attackers escaped in a red, four-door sedan.

