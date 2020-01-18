1 injured in downtown Las Vegas shooting
Lt. Ken Nogle said Saturday.
One person was injured Saturday after being shot at least once in the leg in downtown Las Vegas.
Police received a call at 9:34 a.m. about a shooting in the 1700 block of West Bonanza Road, Lt. Ken Nogle said Saturday. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and was expected to survive.
The victim and shooter — who appear to know each other — got into an argument before the shooting, Nogle said. The shooter fled before officers arrived.
Detectives were on scene investigating and further information was not available.
