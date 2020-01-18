1 injured in downtown Las Vegas shooting

Police received a call at 9:34 a.m. Saturday about a shooting in the 1700 block of West Bonanza Road, Lt. Ken Nogle said Saturday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was injured Saturday after being shot at least once in the leg in downtown Las Vegas.

Police received a call at 9:34 a.m. about a shooting in the 1700 block of West Bonanza Road, Lt. Ken Nogle said Saturday. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and was expected to survive.

The victim and shooter — who appear to know each other — got into an argument before the shooting, Nogle said. The shooter fled before officers arrived.

Detectives were on scene investigating and further information was not available.

