1 injured in shooting in western Las Vegas Valley

The shooting investigation led officers to the area of Lake Mead and Jones boulevards, where traffic was shut down on Jones from Lake Mead to Vegas Drive, Las Vegas police said.

One person was injured following a shooting that led to a road closure in the west valley Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 9:50 a.m., police received reports of a woman who was shot on the 1900 block of Bookbinder Drive, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Torrey Pines Drive, Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, he said.

The shooting investigation led officers to the area of Lake Mead and Jones boulevards, where traffic was shut down on Jones from Lake Mead to Vegas Drive, OcampoGomez said.

In the area, officers conducted a traffic stop and took a woman into custody for being uncooperative, he said.

Officers were then led to a home and took multiple people into custody, but it was unclear if the shooting suspect was one of the detained, OcampoGomez said. Police did not release the location of the home.

The investigation is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

