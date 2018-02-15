1 person shot at northwest Las Vegas park; suspect arrested

Police arrested a suspect after a male was shot and a female was injured Thursday afternoon at a northwest Las Vegas park, police said.
Police were called just after 12:10 p.m. to the 6600 block of West Gowan Road, near Torrey Pines Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.
The male was shot after a fight at Children’s Memorial Park near Tobler Elementary School, police said. Clark County schools were not in session for an extended Presidents Day holiday.
The male and female were en route to a hospital when officers picked them up. The male was transported to University Medical Center. Both individuals’ injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
One suspect was taken into custody later in the afternoon. The shooting is under investigation.
Contact Madelyn Reese at mreese@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0497. Follow @MadelynGReese on Twitter. Staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report.6600 West Gowan Road, las vegas, nv