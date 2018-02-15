1 person shot at northwest Las Vegas park; suspect arrested

Police arrested a suspect after a male was shot and a female was injured Thursday afternoon at a northwest Las Vegas park, police said.

A witness reacts while the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigate the scene of a shooting near the Children's Memorial Park on North Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigate the scene of a shooting near the Children's Memorial Park on West Gowan Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

A witness reacts while the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigate the scene of a shooting near the Children's Memorial Park on West Gowan Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Sasha Larkin, the Northwest Area Command bureau chief, talks to Larry Hadfield, the public information officer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, about the scene of a shooting near the Children's Memorial Park on West Gowan Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

A witness talks to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer following a shooting near the Children's Memorial Park on West Gowan Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigate the scene of a shooting near the Children's Memorial Park on West Gowan Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

An American flag flies high near the scene of a shooting by the Children's Memorial Park on West Gowan Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Sasha Larkin, the Northwest Area Command bureau chief, talks about a shooting that occurred near the Children's Memorial Park on West Gowan Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Larry Hadfield, the public information officer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, talks about the scene of a shooting near the Children's Memorial Park on West Gowan Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

One person was shot Thursday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2018, in the 6600 block of West Gowan Road, near Torrey Pines Drive, in northwest Las Vegas. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called just after 12:10 p.m. to the 6600 block of West Gowan Road, near Torrey Pines Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

The male was shot after a fight at Children’s Memorial Park near Tobler Elementary School, police said. Clark County schools were not in session for an extended Presidents Day holiday.

The male and female were en route to a hospital when officers picked them up. The male was transported to University Medical Center. Both individuals’ injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

One suspect was taken into custody later in the afternoon. The shooting is under investigation.

Contact Madelyn Reese at mreese@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0497. Follow @MadelynGReese on Twitter. Staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report.

6600 West Gowan Road, las vegas, nv