1 wounded, 3 in custody after shooting east of downtown Las Vegas

A victim is in the hospital and three men are in custody after a shooting east of downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A victim is in a hospital and three men are in custody after a shooting east of downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday.

Police say a man was walking about 1:15 a.m. near 28th Street and Stewart Avenue when a newer white pickup pulled into the intersection.

Gunfire was exchanged and the pedestrian was struck two times. He was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon stated in a text.

The vehicle left the scene northbound on 28th Street.

Officers located the pickup parked in an alley on the 2900 block of Stewart.

Three men were taken into custody from a nearby apartment.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.