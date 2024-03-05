54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

16-year-old dies after North Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2024 - 8:45 pm
 
A North Las Vegas police car. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A North Las Vegas police car. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 16-year-old died Monday after being shot Thursday in North Las Vegas.

After reports of a shooting, North Las Vegas police officers went to a parking lot in the 5900 block of Losee Road and found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teenager was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Monday, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a news release.

An investigation is ongoing, but detectives believe it was an isolated incident, police said.

Anyone with additional information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
3rd person in custody after fatal northeast Las Vegas shooting
3rd person in custody after fatal northeast Las Vegas shooting
Man arrested in connection to woman found dead in Strip hotel
Man arrested in connection to woman found dead in Strip hotel
17-year-old arrested in California over northwest Las Vegas homicide
17-year-old arrested in California over northwest Las Vegas homicide
Suspect in Las Vegas slayings killed himself, police sources say
Suspect in Las Vegas slayings killed himself, police sources say
Las Vegas police ID officers involved in deadly shooting
Las Vegas police ID officers involved in deadly shooting
5 things the internet can’t shut up about ahead of Super Bowl in Vegas
5 things the internet can’t shut up about ahead of Super Bowl in Vegas