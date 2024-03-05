16-year-old dies after North Las Vegas shooting

A 16-year-old died after being shot in North Las Vegas.

A North Las Vegas police car. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 16-year-old died Monday after being shot Thursday in North Las Vegas.

After reports of a shooting, North Las Vegas police officers went to a parking lot in the 5900 block of Losee Road and found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teenager was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Monday, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a news release.

An investigation is ongoing, but detectives believe it was an isolated incident, police said.

Anyone with additional information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.