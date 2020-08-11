2 injured, 1 in critical condition, in North Las Vegas shooting

North Las Vegas police are investigating the shooting of two people Monday night.

Police said at about 9:23 p.m. officers were called to the 3200 block of Dillon Avenue regarding a shooting.

“Arriving officers found two male victims who had been shot,” police said in a news release. “Both of the victims were transported to University Medical Center. One victim is listed in critical condition while the other is in stable condition.”

Police have a lead on a suspect who was no longer at the scene.

“Detectives do not believe this was a random act of violence and they are working diligently with victims and witnesses to get suspect information,” police said.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.