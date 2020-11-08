47°F
Shootings

2 injured in shooting at Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated November 7, 2020 - 9:12 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that injured two people at Circus Circus on Saturday night.

In a statement, police said they “received a call of a person who was shot at a property located in the 2800 block of South Las Vegas Blvd.”

Officers found “two people suffering from gunshot wounds.” They were transported to University Medical Center and are in stable condition.

Police said they are looking for a suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

