2 injured in shooting at Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip

Police investigate a shooting at Circus Circus in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that injured two people at Circus Circus on Saturday night.

In a statement, police said they “received a call of a person who was shot at a property located in the 2800 block of South Las Vegas Blvd.”

Officers found “two people suffering from gunshot wounds.” They were transported to University Medical Center and are in stable condition.

Police said they are looking for a suspect in the shooting.

