2 injured in shooting at North Las Vegas swap meet

North Las Vegas Police Department detectives arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting that happened at 7:38 p.m. Friday at Broad Acres Swap Meet, 2930 Las Vegas Blvd. N.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspect was arrested after two people were injured in a Friday night shooting at a North Las Vegas swap meet, police said.

North Las Vegas Police Department detectives arrested the suspect after the shooting that happened at 7:38 p.m. at Broad Acres Swap Meet, 2930 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

The shooting was a result of an altercation between two males, police said in a statement.

A 22-year-old man, whose name has not been released, is suspected of shooting a 22-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man. The victims were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

Police also have the firearm believed used in the shooting, the department said. “Because the investigation is very preliminary, and Detectives are still working the scene, the identity of the suspect and his charges will be released at a later time as to not hinder the investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information about the case can call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.