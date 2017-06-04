2 injured in shooting near downtown Las Vegas

(Thinkstock)

Two people were injured after a shooting north of downtown Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police responded to a shooting at 3:56 a.m. Sunday on the southeast corner of Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. The two victims were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

Police continue to investigate. What prompted the shooting is unclear.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @Danadrutkin on Twitter.