2 men sought in central Las Vegas shooting early Friday

Detectives are searching for two men after a shooting in central Las Vegas early Friday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Detectives are searching for two men after a shooting in central Las Vegas early Friday.

Patrol officers responded shortly before 5 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Casey Drive, near East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road, said Lt. Allen Larsen of the Metro Police Department.

The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital.

The shooters fled before officers arrived, Larsen said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.