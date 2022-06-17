2 people shot in central Las Vegas

They were shot in the 3500 block of Cambridge Street, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, according to police.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were shot in central Las Vegas on Thursday night, police said.

At around 7:10 p.m., two people were shot in the 3500 block of Cambridge Street, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers.

He said one person was shot in the arm, and another person was shot in the leg and abdomen. Both were taken to the hospital.

At around 9 p.m., Lt. John Campbell said homicide was responding to the scene.

Cambridge was closed in both directions between Twain and Sierra Vista Drive, according to Byers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.