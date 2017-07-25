ad-fullscreen
Shootings

2 people shot in police-involved shooting in North Las Vegas

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2017 - 9:11 pm
 

Two people have been shot and taken to local hospitals in an officer-involved shooting Monday night in North Las Vegas, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Jeff Clark said the shooting happened on the 4600 block of North Goldfield Street near Lone Mountain Road in North Las Vegas. The two were taken to local hospitals, Clark said. As of 9 p.m., their conditions were unknown.

The officers involved were uninjured, Clark said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
Shootings
Shootings Video
