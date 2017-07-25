2 people shot in police-involved shooting in North Las Vegas

Two people have been shot and taken to local hospitals in an officer-involved shooting Monday night in North Las Vegas, police said.

Police officers investigate an officer-involved shooting on North Goldfield Street in North Las Vegas, Monday, July 24, 2017. According to police, two people were shot and taken to local hospitals. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Police officers investigate an officer-involved shooting on North Goldfield Street in North Las Vegas, Monday, July 24, 2017. According to police, two people have been shot and taken to local hospitals. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

A police officer blocks a street near North Goldfield Street in North Las Vegas, where police investigate an officer-involved shooting, Monday, July 24, 2017. According to police, two people have been shot and taken to local hospitals. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Two people have been shot and taken to local hospitals in an officer-involved shooting Monday night in North Las Vegas, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Jeff Clark said the shooting happened on the 4600 block of North Goldfield Street near Lone Mountain Road in North Las Vegas. The two were taken to local hospitals, Clark said. As of 9 p.m., their conditions were unknown.

The officers involved were uninjured, Clark said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.