2 police officers involved in northeast Las Vegas Valley shooting ID’d

Metropolitan Police Deparatment (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2024 - 9:13 am
 

The officers involved in a shooting Saturday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley have been identified, according to a Metropolitan Police Deparatment release.

Officers Alfredo Chavez, 23, and Cruz Littlefield, 24, have been employed with Metro since 2022. Both are assigned to the East Community Policing Division, Northeast Area Command.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. while a woman was being held hostage at knife-point inside an apartment near East Craig Road and North Nellis Boulevard near Nellis Air Force Base.

Both the woman and the suspect were taken to University Medical Center in unknown conditions.

It was the fourth shooting this year involving Metro officers, police said at the time.

The officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Man on death row for killing Las Vegas girl dies in prison
Suspect in deadly Las Vegas weekend shooting in custody
Motorcyclist dies after crash involving DUI suspect
Stabbing outside downtown Las Vegas school triggers lockdown
Police: Man used iPad to rob 2 Las Vegas banks
1 shot at UNLV parking garage; school vows ‘enhanced’ police presence