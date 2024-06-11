2 police officers involved in northeast Las Vegas Valley shooting ID’d

The officers involved in a shooting Saturday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley have been identified by the Metropolitan Police Deparatment.

Man shot by officers while attempting to stab woman in northeast valley, police say

The officers involved in a shooting Saturday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley have been identified, according to a Metropolitan Police Deparatment release.

Officers Alfredo Chavez, 23, and Cruz Littlefield, 24, have been employed with Metro since 2022. Both are assigned to the East Community Policing Division, Northeast Area Command.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. while a woman was being held hostage at knife-point inside an apartment near East Craig Road and North Nellis Boulevard near Nellis Air Force Base.

Both the woman and the suspect were taken to University Medical Center in unknown conditions.

It was the fourth shooting this year involving Metro officers, police said at the time.

The officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.