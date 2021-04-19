2 shot at east Las Vegas apartment complex

Two people were shot Monday and a third person was beaten at an east Las Vegas apartment complex, police said.

Police investigate a shooting at an east Las Vegas apartment complex on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were called to the Cedar Village apartments, 2850 E. Cedar Ave., just before noon, spokesman Misael Parra said. Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both people shot were taken to University Medical Center. Their conditions were not known as of 1 p.m.

A third person was also beaten at the complex near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road. Parra said investigators consider the beating related to the shooting.

Police were still searching for the perpetrator as of 1 p.m., Parra said.

At least 10 patrol cars were observed at the scene. Police had taped off a large area on the southern side of the complex.

