2 shot in argument, struggle for gun in Las Vegas apartment

Both victims in the early morning shooting at W. Russell Road, near Fort Apache Road, transported themselves to the hospital and are expected to survive.

(Thinkstock)

Two people were shot during a struggle Wednesday morning in the western Las Vegas valley.

The victims were shot about 3:40 a.m. in an apartment at 9620 W. Russell Road, near Fort Apache Road, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Police said two couples were in the apartment and one of the couples lived there.

The couple visiting the apartment got into an argument, and the man who was visiting put a handgun to his head and threatened to kill himself, Gordon said.

The man living at the apartment tried to wrestle the gun away. Two rounds were fired during the struggle, one of which hit the hand of the man who was trying to take away the gun, and another hitting the leg of the woman who was visiting, Gordon said.

Both of the wounded transported themselves to the hospital and were expected to survive.

