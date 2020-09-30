2 teens wounded in shooting in southwest Las Vegas

The teens were taken to a hospital where they were in stable condition early Wednesday morning, according to Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon.

Two teenagers were shot Tuesday night in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The teens were taken to a hospital where they were in stable condition early Wednesday morning, according to Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon.

Police received a call around 8:40 p.m. about a shooting in the area of Neches Avenue and Cochiti Lake Street.

While the investigation is in its early stages, Gordon said police do not believe there are any other shooters or suspects.