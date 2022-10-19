21-year-old man booked in connection with fatal shooting

A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting on Spring Mountain Road.

Arion Harvey-Hawthorne. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 21-year-old was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting last month.

Arion Harvey-Hawthorne was booked on one count of murder in connection with the death of Defrim Hoxha, 31, according to jail records.

Hoxha was shot in the back around 7:45 p.m. Sept. 3 on the 4300 block of Spring Mountain Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police believe the suspect had a conversation with Hoxha before shooting the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on Harvey-Hawthorne’s arrest were not immediately available.

