76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Shootings

21-year-old man booked in connection with fatal shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2022 - 7:46 pm
 
Updated October 18, 2022 - 7:50 pm
Arion Harvey-Hawthorne. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Arion Harvey-Hawthorne. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 21-year-old was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting last month.

Arion Harvey-Hawthorne was booked on one count of murder in connection with the death of Defrim Hoxha, 31, according to jail records.

Hoxha was shot in the back around 7:45 p.m. Sept. 3 on the 4300 block of Spring Mountain Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police believe the suspect had a conversation with Hoxha before shooting the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on Harvey-Hawthorne’s arrest were not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
2
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
3
Ex-Faith Lutheran teacher accused of sexual conduct with student
Ex-Faith Lutheran teacher accused of sexual conduct with student
4
$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
5
CARTOONS: Pollsters ask the most obvious questions
CARTOONS: Pollsters ask the most obvious questions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST