3 detained after man is shot in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police detained at least three people Wednesday afternoon after a man was shot in the parking lot of a southeast valley extended-stay apartment complex.

About 12:45 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department was notified of shots fired at the Siena Suites, 6555 Boulder Highway, according to Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

Shortly after the first call came in, Meltzer said, a man also called 911 to report his friend had been shot in the leg.

Officers found a man down on the ground at the rear of the complex. The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. His condition was not immediately known.

Residents of the complex reported seeing two people run into a unit after the shots were fired.

At least three people had been detained as of 1:15 p.m., Meltzer said.

Officers at the scene were working to determine if any or all of them were involved in the shooting and were performing welfare checks on surrounding apartments.

