3 hospitalized with gunshot wounds after Las Vegas home invasion

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on the 9200 block of Starcross Lane in the south valley on Friday, February 1, 2019. Jessica Terrones Las Vegas Review-Journal @JessATerrones

Las Vegas police are investigating a home invasion that led to a shooting Friday morning in the southwest valley.

The shooting was reported at 9:46 a.m. on the 9200 block of Starcross Lane, near South Fort Apache Road and West Twain Avenue, according to Las Vegas police.

A male homeowner told police that he was shot by two adult men who entered his home. The homeowner then fired at the men, prompting them to flee.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

About 9:55 a.m., Las Vegas police received a call that two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds were dropped off at Southern Hills Hospital in critical condition.

It was not immediately known if the pair were connected to the home invasion.

