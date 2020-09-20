81°F
3 in custody in connection to Las Vegas Strip shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2020 - 8:20 am
 

Three people were arrested in connection to a Saturday shooting on the Strip.

Derrion Cox, 19, was arrested and charged with discharging a weapon where people might be endangered (nine counts), battery (three counts), conceal and carry without a permit and conspiracy battery with deadly weapon (three counts), according to public documents. Jalondon Parker, 24 and Anthony Derai Wade, 23 were also arrested for the same charges on Saturday.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on sidewalk in front of Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, just before 2:10 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Frank Humel.

Police found a man and woman suffering nonlife-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital, Humel said.

The shooting was the result of an altercation between two groups of people and the investigation continues, Humel said.

The suspects remain in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Sunday morning, according to police records.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

