3 injured in central Las Vegas overnight shootings, 1 critically

Three people have been hospitalized, one of them in critical condition, after two shootings in central Las Vegas early Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department investigators process a shooting scene on the 2900 block of Mt. Vista Street on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (Glenn Puitt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on the 2900 block of Mt. Vista Street when a woman’s teenage son woke up his mother to say his father had been shot, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon stated in a text.

“The mother ran outside and found her husband with a gunshot wound to his abdomen area,” Gordon said. “The female started driving the victim to the hospital. Patrol officers spotted the female driving in the area of Eastern and Desert Inn and stopped her. “

First responders took the victim to the hospital. He was last listed in critical condition.

Second shooting

About 3:45 a.m., two male juveniles were dropped off at North Vista Hospital with nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds, Gordon said.

According to the victims, they were walking westbound on Vegas Valley en route to a convenience store when a dark-colored vehicle vehicle pulled up and fired gunshots at the victims.

They flagged down an citizen who drove them to the hospital but left before officers arrived.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

