3 injured in shooting near north Strip

A suspect is in custody after a shooting in the 2400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Three people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night near the north Strip, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. in the 2400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near West Sahara Avenue. A suspect was taken into custody, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

He said two people were shot and one other person at the scene suffered minor injuries not caused by gunfire. The two people shot were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately provided.

Nearby roads were “restricted due to emergency vehicles,” according to Las Vegas police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

